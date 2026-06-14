Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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14.06.2026 10:15:00
Up 600% in 2026, Is Sandisk Stock Still a Buy?
For technology investors, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been the gift that just keeps giving. Money continues to pour into the sector as Wall Street and Silicon Valley both race to maximize their exposure to what could be a transformational long-term megatrend. Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has been one of this year's biggest winners, with shares up by an eyepopping 600% since January. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of the company to decide if it is still a good buy, or if investors should consider taking some profits off the table.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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