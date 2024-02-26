26.02.2024 17:07:00

Up 63% in 2024, Where Will Nvidia's Soaring Stock Be in 5 Years?

With shares up a whopping 63% year to date, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is still riding high on the artificial intelligence (AI) wave that boosted its shares by almost 240% in the last 12 months alone. Stellar fourth-quarter results confirm that the company still enjoys significant near-term momentum. But what could the next five years have in store? Let's explore how new business verticals and valuation concerns could shape this iconic chipmaker's long-term trajectory. Nvidia's earnings have become big events for tech investors. Because of the chipmaker's outsized role in the burgeoning AI industry, its operational results can give valuable clues about the state of the sector as a whole. This time, the company didn't disappoint. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

