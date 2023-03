Up 750% This Year, Can This AI Crypto Token Hit $1 Soon?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Driven by the enormous hype around ChatGPT, SingularityNET (CRYPTO: AGIX) has emerged as one of the favorite AI crypto tokens for investors. SingularityNET is up more than 750% for the year, and now trades around $0.40. The latest price estimates now value SingularityNET as high as $3.50, implying this crypto token could still have more upside potential.But just how realistic is a price target of even $1? After all, at the start of this year, SingularityNET was trading for just $0.05. And it's not as if this crypto token hasn't been around for awhile, either. SingularityNET launched more than five years ago, and it has never traded higher than $1.86. Its 52-week high is just $0.67. So let's stress-test the notion that SingularityNET is going to break through the $1 mark this year.For long-term investors, the first red flag is that the price of SingularityNET is still extremely correlated with the buzz and hype around ChatGPT. That worked wonders when ChatGPT was the hottest topic in the tech world. For example, even the rumor that Elon Musk might be working on a ChatGPT competitor was enough to help send the price of SingularityNET soaring by 11% in just 24 hours.Continue reading