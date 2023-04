Up 75%, Is Now the Perfect Time to Buy Cardano?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On the surface, all signals seem to be flashing green for Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). The crypto is up 75% for the year and 25% during the past 30 days.Moreover, Cardano is now preparing for another major technological upgrade called Voltaire, which will bring the blockchain one step closer to delivering on its original roadmap. All of that, of course, is good news for investors.But peer below the surface, and the case for buying Cardano becomes less obvious. The cryptocurrency is still underperforming, according to many of the metrics typically used to value blockchains.Continue reading