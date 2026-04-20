NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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20.04.2026 15:00:00
Up 77% This Year Already, Comfort Systems Stock Is Outpacing Nvidia (And It's Not Even Close)
Comfort Systems (NYSE: FIX) is a mechanical and electrical services contractor that handles everything from HVAC systems to plumbing to controls, and fire protection. Its shares are up more than 77% this year and more than 374% over the past year. There's a good chance the run isn't over yet because the company is riding the trend of data center growth. It has successfully pivoted toward high-growth technology markets, with data center projects now accounting for roughly 45% of its total revenue.Hyperscalers such as Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft are ramping up spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, pushing the need for complex cooling and electrical systems that Comfort can provide. Here are four reasons why investing in Comfort Systems stock today would be a smart long-term move.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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