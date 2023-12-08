Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.12.2023 11:46:00

Up 80% in a Year, Is This Nuclear Power Stock Set to Keep Rocketing Higher?

Nuclear power doesn't produce carbon dioxide, which is a big issue to consider as the world attempts to limit greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. government has increasingly been pushing nuclear power as a clean energy solution. And Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT: UEC) is eager to provide the nuclear fuel demand that could arise if there is a nuclear power renaissance -- only there's some history to keep in mind before you buy this stock.Uranium is the fuel used in nuclear reactors. It is what Uranium Energy Corp sells. At this point, the company is selling uranium that it acquired when the nuclear fuel was trading at depressed levels. But the company has been building its presence, attempting to create a mining operations that has the scale to compete with the industry's largest players. It has either completed or has in the works roughly $566 million worth of acquisitions. This activity is set to increase the company's resources three times over and its production capacity, assuming that the development assets it is buying get built out, by four times.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitarymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitarymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary 3,30 0,00% Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Woche der Notenbanken: ATX gibt nach -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt erleiden zum Wochenstart leichte Verluste. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen