Up 8% Last Month, Colgate-Palmolive Stock Looks Unlikely To Continue Its Rally

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"

Colgate Palmolive stock is up almost 8% in the past month (21 trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was down a marginal 1% over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has risen 0.9% and 5.9% respectively, outperforming the broader markets...