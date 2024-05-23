|
23.05.2024 13:45:00
Up 926%, Is This Sizzling Bill Ackman Stock a Buy Before Its 50-For-1 Split?
The stock market has gotten off to a red-hot start in 2024. The S&P 500 has risen 11%, and positive investor enthusiasm doesn't appear to be slowing down.What I find encouraging is that these strong returns are spread out across many different sectors. One company that is performing particularly well is restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG).Chipotle is a prominent holding of hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management. In March, Chipotle's Board of Directors approved a 50-for-1 stock split. Importantly, shareholders still need to approve the split at the company's annual meeting on June 6.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
