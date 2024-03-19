|
19.03.2024 09:53:00
Up 999%, Is It Too Late to Load Up on Super Micro Computer Stock?
Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) are up an eye-popping 999% over the last 12 months. Given that incredible return, and the general sense of mania surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks, some investors might think Super Micro Computer shares are in a bubble about to burst.However, I think the stock has staying power. Here's why.First things first: Super Micro Computer is an AI stock. The company makes high-performance servers and storage systems -- the hardware needed to physically store, cool, and maintain cutting-edge Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) like Nvidia's H100.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
