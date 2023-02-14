|
14.02.2023 15:00:00
Up About 50% This Year, Is Meta Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) rose to nearly $180 on Monday. Believe it or not, this represents almost a 50% gain year to date. Shares are on an absolute tear.With the tech stock rising so sharply and so quickly, it's a good time to take a look at Meta shares to see whether they are a buy, sell, or hold today. After all, not only has the stock soared, but the social media giant also recently reported its fourth-quarter results, giving investors more data to consider.The most obvious explanation for Meta stock's big gain this year is simply that shares are rebounding sharply from a big sell-off in 2022. The stock cratered last year, declining 65%. Indeed, shares have been hit so hard that -- despite the stock's recent big gain -- it is still trading 24% below its 52-week high and more than 50% below its all-time high closing price of $382.18 in late 2021. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|06.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|165,48
|-1,46%