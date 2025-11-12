Rigetti Computing Aktie

Rigetti Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
12.11.2025 14:24:00

Up by About 2,000% in the Past Year, Is Rigetti Computing Stock a Buy?

In the stock market, there's a not-so-subtle difference between investing and speculating. People doing the first are usually looking at an asset and considering its fundamentals and value; those doing the second hope to capitalize on momentum and hype. And while buying speculative stocks can deliver explosive returns over the short term, usually, that strategy will eventually underperform the slower but steadier returns of well-considered investment decisions over the long term. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) might be a great example of this concept. While shares of the quantum computing start-up are still up by about 2,000% in the last 12 months, its rally has begun to crack. The stock has already dropped by about 44% from its all-time high of $56, and it may continue to give back its gains. So what do Rigetti's fundamentals tell us about when it might be a good time to buy the stock? Quantum computing technology can be used to create a new type of computer that can solve certain unusual types of problems that are unsolvable in any useful period of time by even the fastest classical supercomputers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs 23,50 -4,08% Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Shutdown beendet: ATX wenig verändert -- DAX leichter -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich wenig bewegt, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer Verluste einsteckt. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend leicht aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen