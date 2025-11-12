Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
12.11.2025 14:24:00
Up by About 2,000% in the Past Year, Is Rigetti Computing Stock a Buy?
In the stock market, there's a not-so-subtle difference between investing and speculating. People doing the first are usually looking at an asset and considering its fundamentals and value; those doing the second hope to capitalize on momentum and hype. And while buying speculative stocks can deliver explosive returns over the short term, usually, that strategy will eventually underperform the slower but steadier returns of well-considered investment decisions over the long term. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) might be a great example of this concept. While shares of the quantum computing start-up are still up by about 2,000% in the last 12 months, its rally has begun to crack. The stock has already dropped by about 44% from its all-time high of $56, and it may continue to give back its gains. So what do Rigetti's fundamentals tell us about when it might be a good time to buy the stock? Quantum computing technology can be used to create a new type of computer that can solve certain unusual types of problems that are unsolvable in any useful period of time by even the fastest classical supercomputers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Rigetti Computing zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs
|23,50
|-4,08%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Shutdown beendet: ATX wenig verändert -- DAX leichter -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich wenig bewegt, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer Verluste einsteckt. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend leicht aufwärts.