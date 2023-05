Up More Than 100%, Solana Could Soar Even Higher With New AI Strategy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Given all the hype surrounding ChatGPT, it's perhaps no surprise that many cryptocurrencies are looking for ways to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) functionality. That's particularly true for the top Layer-1 blockchains, all of which have sprawling ecosystems of projects, tools, marketplaces, and applications that could potentially benefit from AI .Take Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), for example. At the end of April, Solana announced two new AI initiatives inspired by the current success of ChatGPT. Is this the start of a new AI strategy for Solana? If so, it could have huge implications for this crypto's future price trajectory. Solana is already up 102% for the year, but there may be more upside potential ahead.On April 25, Solana announced the creation of an open-source ChatGPT plugin that will enable users to interface with the Solana blockchain from directly within ChatGPT. This plugin, in many ways, is similar to the ChatGPT plugins already being developed by travel booking sites, food-ordering apps, and e-commerce websites. The list of initial partners for ChatGPT includes the likes of Kayak (owned by Booking Holdings), Expedia, Shopify, and Instacart, and they're all looking for ways to make their customers smarter via ChatGPT.