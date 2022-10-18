|
18.10.2022 13:17:00
Up More Than 2,500% in Just 3 Years -- Is It Too Late to Buy Celsius Holdings Stock?
Shares of beverage company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) are up roughly 2,500% over just the past three years. The stock skyrocketed from less than $4 per share before the COVID-19 pandemic, landing where it trades today at over $85 per share. During the furious stock market rally of 2020 and 2021, stocks often jumped this much. But many gave back their gains, making Celsius stock a rare exception.Investors may think it's too late to buy Celsius stock considering that it's already up so much. But management believes its growth story is far from over, in part thanks to its recent partnership with PepsiCo. In fact, CFO Jarrod Langhans recently said, "With the latest injection of funds from our PepsiCo transaction, we have sufficient firepower to take our business to the next level." Celsius sells its namesake beverage line in a variety of flavors, calling them "calorie-burning functional energy drinks." This appeals to health-conscious, fitness-focused consumers. Therefore, Celsius sells its energy drinks in many health clubs and gyms. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!