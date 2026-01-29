American Express Aktie

American Express für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 10:37:00

Up More Than 210% in 5 Years, Can American Express Stock Still Rise Higher?

One of the best financial stocks to own in recent years has been American Express (NYSE: AXP). The company is a top credit card issuer and caters to an affluent customer base that's been willing to spend heavily, even amid inflation and growing economic concerns. The stock is up over 210% in just the past five years, which is far better than the S&P 500's gains of around 81% in the same period (returns are as of Jan. 27).For investors, the inevitable concern after such a strong rally is whether the stock is still a good buy or has gotten too expensive. Let's take a look at Amex's fundamentals and overall valuation to see if this is a stock that's still worth buying today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu American Express Co.

mehr Nachrichten