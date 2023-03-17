|
17.03.2023 14:00:00
Up More Than 25% in the Past Year, Is AutoZone Stock a Buy?
Over time, the stock market generally climbs a wall of worry to enrich participants. But as we have been reminded more than once over the past year, that doesn't come without bumps in the road. Economic and geopolitical uncertainty around the world has pushed the S&P 500 index 9% lower during that time.However, some stocks are more resilient in troubling periods. Even in a down market, shares of auto replacement parts and accessories retailer AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) have soared 25% in the last 12 months. But is it still a buy for growth investors after such a huge rally? Let's drill down into the company's fundamentals and valuation to resolve this question. AutoZone is a well-known auto parts retailer in the Americas. The company had over 6,200 stores in the U.S., more than 700 stores in Mexico, and 81 stores in Brazil. Its extensive offering of parts and helpful employees make its stores a one-stop shop for both types of customers: the do-it-yourselfers (DIYers) and professional repair shops. Continue reading
