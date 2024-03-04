|
04.03.2024 14:50:00
Up More Than 400% in the Last 10 Years, Is It Time to Buy This Under-the-Radar Retail Stock?
With a trailing-10-year total return of 310%, it's hard to deny the Nasdaq Composite Index's track record. The tech-heavy benchmark has clearly been a winner in the past.But some of its constituents have fared better. Look at Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE). The discount retail stock has soared 409% in the last decade (as of Feb. 28). Carrying a market capitalization of just $11 billion right now, Five Below might fly under the radar for most investors out there. But that could change.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
