Up More Than 40% for the Month, Is This Metaverse Crypto Now a Buy?

Metaverse crypto Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) was one of the top-performing altcoins of October, with a gain of more than 40%. Based on its recent surge and the pace of its current trajectory, Klaytn is on track to become a top 50 crypto by market capitalization by the end of the year. It is currently trading at $0.24, giving it a market cap of more than $700 million.However, any metaverse crypto trading for less than $1, regardless of market cap, is going to be a very speculative investment. While Klaytn has been soaring of late, it is still down nearly 95% from an all-time high of $4.38 in March 2021. Given these mixed signals, let's consider the pros and cons of this metaverse crypto to see if it deserves a place in your portfolio.