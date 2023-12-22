22.12.2023 11:27:00

Up More Than 60% in 2023, Is It Too Late to Buy This Soaring Biotech Stock?

Investors looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains fairly quickly got what they wanted from CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) this year. The stock is up more than 60% in 2023 after the company earned Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its first treatment, Casgevy.CRISPR Therapeutics is transitioning into a commercial-stage company. But new drug launches can be unpredictable, and Casgevy, which it developed with partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), will be breaking a lot of new ground. After watching the stock rocket higher, investors are right to wonder if the gene-editing pioneer still has fuel in the tank for further gains, and if its shares are a smart buy right now.On Dec. 8, the FDA approved Casgevy as a treatment for sickle cell disease. That condition occurs when individuals inherit from both parents faulty copies of the gene responsible for telling the body how to make hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden sich fester ins verlängerte Feiertagswochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte vor dem Weihnachtswochenende leicht zulegen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte kleine Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen