Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
26.02.2026 03:03:00
Up More Than 70% in 12 Months, Is It Too Late to Buy Alphabet Stock?
While shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) have underperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2026, investors should remember that the stock is up more than 70% over the last 12 months. So, a modest lag as the S&P 500 gains 1% year to date seems reasonable.The bigger question is whether, with such a monstrous gain in the rearview mirror, it's too late to buy the stock. Investors buying the stock today have to pay a substantially higher valuation for the Google parent company than they did 12 months ago. Is the stock worth this valuation? Or should they wait to see if they get a better entry point into the tech stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
