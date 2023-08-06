|
06.08.2023 15:20:00
Up More Than 90% in a Year, Is GE Still a Value Stock?
General Electric (NYSE: GE) doesn't attract the same kind of attention that it did during Jack Welch's heyday as CEO or Jeff Immelt's unfortunate tenure. However, GE investors won't care about that because the stock is up 91% over the last year as Larry Culp continues his impressive company turnaround. The question now is whether the great run is over or not. To answer this question, you must return to what happened to the company and the stock over the last year. In truth, it's a combination of the market realizing the value opportunity in the stock, management's excellent execution, and a consequent upturn in prospects across all three of its businesses. The value case for the stock was made last summer, but of course, for a stock to turn out to be "value," it needs growth, just as there's no point buying a growth stock unless there is "value" in the stock. The good news is that GE has delivered on the growth front. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Electric Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu General Electric Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Dow Jones rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Märkte konnten anfängliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.