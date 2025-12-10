RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
|
11.12.2025 00:05:00
Up Nearly 400% This Year, Can Oklo Stock Still Rise Higher?
Investing in energy has been a hot theme this year amid the incredible growth opportunities related to artificial intelligence (AI). As new cutting-edge technologies require more energy, investors have been looking to opportunities outside of tech. And one of those has been nuclear energy.Many investors see nuclear energy as a cleaner alternative to oil and gas and a possible long-term solution for AI's growing power needs. That has led to a surge in the value of many stocks in this space, including Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), which has surged nearly 400% since January. But with such a tremendous rally in the books already, has the stock gotten too hot, too fast, or can there still be room for it to rise even higher?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
