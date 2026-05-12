Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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12.05.2026 19:45:00
Up Nearly 40% Since April Began, Is Broadcom Stock Still a Buy?
The market hit a turning point on April 1. At the time, it was at relative lows thanks to concerns over the Iran war and what artificial intelligence (AI) spending would look like. Both of those fears are still prevalent, but they aren't controlling the market, as actual quarterly results have sparked new AI investment fervor. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) was one of the bigger beneficiaries of this, and is up nearly 40% since April began.That's a huge rally in about a month and a half, and it may have investors wondering if Broadcom is still a buy after this major run-up. So, what should you do with the stock?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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