CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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12.05.2026 21:00:00
Up Nearly 60% This Year, Is it Too Late to Buy CoreWeave Stock?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has had a phenomenal 2026. Its stock is up nearly 60% since the start of the year, but nearly all of that rally started once the calendar flipped to April. With returns like that, investors would be forgiven if they thought they had missed the best of CoreWeave's stock, but once you look at its growth rates, it may cause investors to take another look.The reality is that CoreWeave's business is rapidly expanding, which usually warrants a rapidly increasing stock price. That's exactly what we're seeing, but has the stock run up too far, too fast? Or is the growth driving this rise? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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16.04.26
|Jane Street-Deal: CoreWeave sichert sich Milliarden für globale KI-Infrastruktur - Aktie im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Meta-Aktie vor nächstem Schub? KI-Modell und Milliarden-Partnerschaft mit CoreWeave im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|CoreWeave-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Milliardeninvestment macht NVIDIA zum Großaktionär (finanzen.at)
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26.01.26
|Nvidia invests $2bn in CoreWeave in new data centre push (Financial Times)