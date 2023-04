Up Nearly 70% In 6 Months, Is It Too Late to Buy Okta Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share prices of identity management software giant Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) are up nearly 70% from multiyear lows set in November 2022. It's a welcome reprieve for the cloud computing technologist, which was blasted by the bear market of 2022. The stock remains down over 70% from all-time highs last reached in early 2021, even after the nearly 70% rally over the last six months. Okta is getting its finances in order after it was exposed for being deficient in the profitability department. But after the big rebound, is it too late to buy Okta stock? As the world continues to adopt more digital tools, cybersecurity is becoming a mission-critical service. Various estimates point toward annual global spending on cybersecurity to grow at a high-single-digit to low-teens percentage every year through the end of the 2020s. This would make the overall security software market worth more than $300 billion a year.