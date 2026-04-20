Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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20.04.2026 17:30:00
Up Nearly 800% in 5 Years, How Much Higher Can Broadcom Stock Go?
When you're investing in a stock that's achieved significant gains in recent years, a potential worry is that it may have reached a peak, or that it's approaching one. But when a business is doing well, then a strong case can still be made for why the stock can continue to rise higher. Artificial intelligence (AI) is proving to be a huge catalyst for many tech stocks these days.Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is an excellent example of that. The company makes custom chips for tech companies, and as they have expanded their AI capabilities and built new AI-powered products and services, Broadcom's business has been thriving. The stock is now up around 800% in just the past five years. Has it gotten too expensive, or can it still rise higher?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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