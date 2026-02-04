NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

04.02.2026 19:06:00

Up Over 1,200% Since 2023, Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

"The one that got away" stories are common in life. Whether you're talking about a past significant other, a big fish, or a stock, everyone has something that has gotten away from them. For many investors, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) might seem like the one that got away. From Jan. 1, 2023, to Jan. 30, 2026, the stock has risen by over 1,200%. That turned $10,000 invested into more than $130,000. Unfortunately, many investors, including myself, downplayed the potential of huge AI spending. However, I recognized my mistake and purchased shares last April during the marketwide pullback, and the stock has been a huge winner ever since. I think there's still time for investors to pivot and invest in Nvidia. Although they won't be able to re-create 1,200% returns, I still think there is a huge market-beating opportunity here, and investors aren't too late to benefit from one of the greatest stock picks of our lifetime.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
