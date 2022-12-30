|
30.12.2022 12:45:00
Up Over 15%, Do These Dividend Stocks Have More Room to Run in 2023?
While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in bear market territory (down over 20% from their all-time highs), it may surprise investors that many energy and industrial stocks are actually up on the year.The energy sector has been the standout -- up 59% year to date (YTD), while the industrial sector -- despite its cyclical nature -- is only down 7%.Defense giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) and earth-moving equipment and industrial machinery manufacturer Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) are both up over 15% YTD, while multi-faceted energy dynamo Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is up over 44%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!