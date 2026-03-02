Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
02.03.2026 18:00:00
Up Over 400% in 5 Years, Is It Too Late to Invest in Eli Lilly Stock?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is the most valuable healthcare company in the world, as its valuation hovers around $1 trillion. It has generated fantastic gains for investors, rising by more than 400% in just the past five years. Those are terrific returns for a stock that's a fairly safe blue chip investment.But with such impressive gains, you may be wondering whether it's too late to invest in the stock, whether there's still room for it to rise, or if it's due for a correction. Below, I'll look to answer those questions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
