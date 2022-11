Up Over 50% Year to Date, Does This Dow Jones Dividend Aristocrat Have More Room to Run?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock reached a new all-time high on Monday and is now up 58% year to date (YTD). The energy sector continues to be a rare bright spot in an otherwise turbulent market in which the S&P 500 was recently down over 19% YTD and the Nasdaq Composite over 32% YTD.Yet the energy sector -- thanks to years of undervaluation, improved financial responsibility, and soaring profits -- arguably deserves to be outperforming the broader market.Chevron's third-quarter 2022 results, which were reported before market open on Oct. 28, were incredibly impressive. Chevron is delivering on its promises to investors. And even if the stock cools off, it's still an excellent buy now. Here's why.