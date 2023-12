Up Over 90% This Year, Will UiPath Stock Continue Rallying in 2024?

Investing in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has been a great move for investors this year. And one stock that helps companies automate their processes is UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Its software makes it easy for organizations to automate routine tasks and generate reports. With a wide appeal and many potential use cases, business has been booming lately for UiPath.The big question, however, is after already gaining an impressive 90% this year, is the stock still a good buy heading into 2024, and can its shares continue rising?UiPath is an unprofitable company; it incurred losses totaling $363.8 million over the trailing 12 months. But it is posting strong revenue growth, and with gross profit margins in excess of 80%, there's hope that as sales rise, the bottom line can finally get into the black.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel