Up-to-Date Leading Cancer Treatment Recommendations from NCCN Now Available in Chinese

Gold standard clinical practice guidelines in oncology updated and translated for greater global accessibility; free online at NCCN.org/global.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) today announced the availability of both new and updated Chinese language versions of NCCN Guidelines® for numerous high-incidence cancer types. These treatment recommendations can be accessed for free at NCCN.org/global or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines®App.

NCCN is devoted to defining and advancing high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care globally. NCCN Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. They are written by subject-specific, multidisciplinary panels of experts from across 30 leading cancer centers in the United States. There are currently 24 global adaptations and 230 translations of NCCN resources across 47 different languages.

"Publishing NCCN Guidelines in multiple languages helps us ensure people everywhere can have access to the best cancer care at the right time," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "Cancer treatment methods are becoming more sophisticated and complicated every day, thanks to emerging research. These new and updated Chinese-language guidelines enhance understanding for primarily Chinese-fluent oncology providers in Asia and throughout the world, and allow them to readily stay up-to-date on the latest evidence-based and expert consensus recommendations."

China is home to the largest number of downloads for NCCN Guidelines outside the United States, with more than 200,000 downloads in 2019 alone. The country also boasts the highest number of non-U.S. verified users for NCCN.org with more than 42,000. South Korea, Japan, and Thailand are also among the most-represented countries to download NCCN Guidelines.

Chinese-language NCCN Guidelines currently cover the following topics:

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Breast Cancer

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL/SLL)

Colon Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Head and Neck Cancers

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Melanoma (Cutaneous)

Multiple Myeloma

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Primary Cutaneous Lymphomas

T-Cell Lymphomas

In addition to these treatment recommendations for adults with cancer, NCCN has also recently announced the translation of NCCN Guidelines for Pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia into Japanese and Chinese. The NCCN Distress Thermometer—a tool for gauging and treating the psycho-social wellbeing in people with cancer—has also been translated into 46 languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Thai, and many more. Visit NCCN.org/global/international_adaptations.aspx to view and download these free resources.

The NCCN global team also offers patient-friendly versions in several languages, including Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. NCCN also provides NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification of NCCN Guidelines (NCCN Framework™) and NCCN Harmonized Guidelines™ that merge optimal recommendations and pragmatic considerations for treatment in resource-constrained settings, such as low- and middle-income countries.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and researchcollaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

