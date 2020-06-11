UP42 Launches Aerial Data Capabilities With Getmapping

BERLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UP42, a developer platform and marketplace for geospatial data and analytics today announced a new partnership with Getmapping Plc, the UK's leading supplier of aerial photography. For the first time, UP42 customers can access and explore very high-resolution aerial data.

Founded in the UK in 1999, Getmapping has over 20 years of experience in the provision of aerial photography, as well as high-quality mapping products and geospatial solutions across Europe and Africa. Aerial photography is used to map terrestrial features and involves taking photographs from an aircraft or other flying techniques to obtain useful data and information about an area.

Getmapping brings two aerial data products in 12.5 cm and 25 cm resolution to the UP42 marketplace. The 12.5 cm resolution data provides coverage of the majority of England and Wales, as well as southerly parts of Scotland, with particular attention to the most densely populated areas. Meanwhile, the 25 cm resolution data covers the entire extent of Great Britain.

This new partnership brings new possibilities. Getmapping's premier offerings expand the variety of geospatial data offered by UP42—joining commercial and open-source satellite and weather data sources, as well as processing algorithms for customers to use and reveal insight. Additionally, aerial data opens up the ability for UP42 customers to achieve spatial resolutions that far exceed satellite data capabilities. Each pixel of an aerial image represents a ground distance. As a result, 12.5 cm resolution captures twice as much detail per pixel as a 25 cm resolution image of the same area.

"Maps are the most well-known example of how geospatial data might be used but our data is used for many applications; 3D modelling of buildings and locations, environment monitoring for floods, vegetation, etc, pre and post-disaster analysis and much more. We are proud to be partnering with UP42, where we can collectively support the growing market need for high-quality data and encourage insights to solve important problems." shared Gillian Melham, European Managing Director at Getmappping.

CPO at UP42, Sean Wiid added, "We couldn't be happier to announce our first partner in aerial data. Partnering with Getmapping is a great leap forward. Our partnership is one that will support those looking to create solutions using very high-resolution imagery and provide value for customers across industries."

About UP42

UP42 is changing the way geospatial data is accessed and analyzed. The platform and marketplace bring together multiple sources of data such as satellite imagery, weather data, and more—together with algorithms to identify objects, detect change, and find patterns. Industry leaders use UP42 to inform business decisions and build scalable customer solutions. Know when and where to fertilize crops. Measure air quality and map emissions. Count cars, trucks, planes, and ships. Developers and data scientists across all industries now have access to a platform to build, run, and scale projects in one place.

About Getmapping

Today Getmapping produces its own vertical aerial photography, oblique photography, point-cloud and height data derived from our aerial and mobile mapping survey programmes. Using reality capture to create a true digital twin, Getmapping provides geospatial solutions to the complex problems facing our world. With an established heritage in reality capture, we have extensive capabilities to capture and process a wide range of 2D and 3D datasets including aerial imagery, mobile mapping and ground penetration data. Working with carefully selected strategic partners we deliver innovative solutions to meet complex geospatial challenges. Our cutting edge software solutions to enable the viewing, integration and analysis of geospatial data, tailored to specific client needs.

