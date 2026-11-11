Upbeat CoreWeave Results May Lead To Initial Rebound On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to move back to the upside following the pullback seen during the previous session.

Technology stocks are likely to lead the markets higher early in the session, as reflected by the 1.9 percent surge by the Nasdaq 100 futures.

The upward momentum for the tech sector comes amid a positive reaction to quarterly results from neocloud company CoreWeave (CRWV).

Shares of CoreWeave are spiking by more than 15 percent in premarket trading after the company reported better-than-expected third quarter results and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

After moving sharply lower earlier in the week on news of CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are also jumping by 3.7 percent in pre-market trading.

However, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued due to the Veterans Day holiday, with banks and the bond markets closed on the day.

Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, giving back ground following the substantial rally seen to start the week. The major averages all moved to the downside, although selling pressure appeared relatively subdued.

The major averages ended the day well off their worst levels but still in negative territory. The Nasdaq slid 187.26 points or 0.7 percent to 25,065.87, the S&P 500 fell 29.01 points or 0.4 percent to 7,520.93 and the Dow dipped 157.86 points or 0.3 percent to 52,231.89.

The pullback on Wall Street came following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing consumer prices increased by more than expected in the month of October.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.6 percent in September. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

The report said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, climbed by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increases seen in the two previous months. Core prices were expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

The Labor Department noted it is not able to provide data on the annual rate of consumer price growth due to the government shutdown in October 2025.

The hotter-than-expected inflation data led to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next month.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 90.5 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point at its December meeting.

Before the release of the data this morning, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he is "leaning toward" a rate hike in December and would support "more robust action" if inflation exceeds estimates.

"In that case, I believe a 50 basis point hike in the policy rate should be considered at the December meeting," Waller said at a conference in London. "Hiking only 25 basis points would put our credibility at risk, a risk I am not eager to take."

Gold stocks pulled back sharply along with the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plunging by 5.6 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in well over a month.

Substantial weakness was also visible among interest rate-sensitive housing stocks, as reflected by the 2.6 percent slump by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Software stocks also showed a significant move back to the downside, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index down by 1.7 percent.

Computer hardware stocks also saw notable weakness on the day, while natural gas stocks turned in a strong performance amid a jump in the price of the commodity.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.38 to $87.42 a barrel after slumping $0.81 to $86.04 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,406.60, up $16.40 compared to the previous session's close of $4,030.20. On Tuesday, gold plunged $84.30.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.42 yen compared to the 158.73 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1114 compared to yesterday's $1.1163.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday, even as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data bolstered the case for further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes over the coming months.

Money markets are now pricing in a 25 basis point rate hike at the Fed's upcoming policy meeting next month, with some chance of an even larger move.

Some analysts expect the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points each in December, January and March.

Regional technology stocks extended their recovery from a sharp sell-off last week after CoreWeave, a builder of AI data centers, posted solid third-quarter results and said it would become profitable on an adjusted basis in the first half of 2028, easing fears about its debt-laden business.

The U.S. dollar index was steady in Asian trading after rising half a percent on Tuesday. Gold rose 0.7 percent to $4,060 an ounce after a nearly 3 percent decline in the previous session, when the previous metal was weighed down by a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields.

Oil prices rose after a two-day decline, with Brent crude futures holding above $92 a barrel, as fresh tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns over global oil supplies.

China's Shanghai Composite Index recovered from an early slide to close 0.5 percent higher at 3,680.64. Optical communications stocks surged after Reuters reported that Microsoft and other technology companies and trade groups have pressed the Trump administration to halt plans to restrict imports of Chinese-made optical transceivers used in AI data centers.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 1 percent to 24,315.92 on concerns over rising global bond yields and expectations of another Federal Reserve hike in December.

Japanese markets closed higher for a third straight session on renewed optimism around artificial intelligence stocks. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.3 percent to 61,248.59, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.9 percent higher at 3,929.39.

Among the top gainers, Advantest, Tokyo Electron and Kioxia Holdings surged 3-6 percent. SoftBank Group Corp shares fluctuated before ending slightly lower after the technology investor reported its first net loss in almost two years, mainly driven by a $3.7 billion writedown on U.S. data center power equipment advances following changes to project plans.

Seoul stocks rose sharply for a second consecutive session as a rally in technology stocks outweighed U.S. rate hike woes. The Kospi Index surged 2.6 percent to 5,375.36. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics spiked 3.6 percent and its chip rival SK Hynix soared 5.4 percent.

Australian markets eked out modest gains after China's October trade surplus signaled firm demand for overseas goods, including Australian commodities.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged up 0.3 percent to 9,153.20 while the broader All Ordinaries Index rose 0.3 percent to 9,291.30.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index finished marginally higher at 14,179.86.

Europe

European stocks have moved to the upside on Wednesday, with investor sentiment underpinned by steadier oil prices, solid corporate earnings and renewed enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade.

The strength on the day comes as robust earnings from U.S. cloud computing provider CoreWeave offset expectations of further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.

While the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In corporate news, ASM International shares have surged. The Dutch provider of semiconductor process equipment has launched a share repurchase program worth up to 300 million euros.

Lender ABN Amro has also advanced as it reported a 52 percent jump in quarterly profit, supported by higher net interest income and net impairment releases.

RWE has also moved to the upside. The German utility and U.S. private equity firm KKR have agreed to invest around £12 billion ($16.02 billion) in offshore wind projects in Britain.

Siemens Energy has also spiked. After reporting a sharp increase in fourth-quarter profit, the energy technology group announced plans to increase shareholder returns through a higher dividend and an expanded share buyback program.

On the other hand, chemicals distributor Brenntag has tumbled after reaffirming its full-year earnings outlook.

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems has also moved sharply lower after narrowing its 2026 outlook.

Insurer Swiss Life has also slumped after reporting an 8 percent increase in premiums for the first nine months of 2026.

British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey has also shown a notable move to the downside after issuing a downbeat trading update.

U.S. Economic News

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today.