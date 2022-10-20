Upbeat Earnings News Contributing To Rebound On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a strong move to the upside in morning trading on Thursday, largely offsetting the pullback seen in the previous session. The major averages have all climbed firmly into positive territory.

The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session in recent trading but are currently holding on to notable gains. The Dow is up 265.99 points or 0.9 percent at 30,689.80, the Nasdaq is up 107.44 points or 1.0 percent at 10,787.95 and the S&P 500 is up 23.31 points or 0.6 percent at 3,718.37.

The rebound on Wall Street partly reflects a positive reaction to the latest earnings news from big-name companies like IBM Corp. (IBM) and AT&T (T).

Shares of IBM are moving sharply higher after the tech giant reported better than expected third quarter results and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Telecom giant AT&T has also shown a strong move to the upside after reporting third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) have also jumped after the chemical maker reported better than expected third quarter results.

Meanwhile, shares of Tesla (TSLA) have come under pressure after the electric vehicle maker reported mixed third quarter results and lowered its full-year delivery target.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended October 15th.

The report showed initial jobless claims slipped to 214,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 226,000.

The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 230,000 from the 228,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The National Association of Realtors also released a report showing a continued decrease in U.S. existing home sales in the month of September.

NAR said existing home sales slid 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 4.71 million in September after falling by 0.8 percent to a revised rate of 4.78 million in August.

Economists had expected existing home sales to slump by 2.1 percent to a rate of 4.70 million from the 4.80 million originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed a continued contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of October.

Technology stocks are seeing considerable strength following the upbeat results from IBM, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumping by 3.3 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Substantial strength has also emerged among steel stocks, as reflected by the 2.9 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

Gold and oil stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, moving higher along with the prices of their associated commodities.

Networking, chemical and retail stocks have also shown notable moves to the upside, while utilities stocks are among the few groups bucking the uptrend.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index has advanced by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the steep drop seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.6 basis points at 4.153 percent.