Upbeat Earnings News May Contribute To Continued Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.

Strength in the technology sector may contribute to an early advance on Wall Street amid a positive reaction to some of the latest earnings news.

Shares of SpaceX (SPCX) are surging by 8.8 percent in pre-market trading after the Elon Musk-led rocket company reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings as revenues skyrocketed.

Musk also confirmed SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA) have formed independent special committees to explore a potential merger.

Data center server company Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is also soaring by 12.2 percent in pre-market trading after boosting its fiscal first-quarter revenue outlook.

On the other hand, shares of Netflix (NFLX) are plunging by 6.8 percent in pre-market trading after the streaming giant reported better than expected third quarter earnings but provided disappointing revenue guidance.

Telecom giant AT&T (T) is also tumbling by 5 percent in pre-market trading despite reporting third quarter results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Some traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of quarterly results from Tesla, Meta Platforms (META) and IBM Corp. (IBM) after the close of today's trading.

After recovering from an early pullback and moving mostly higher early in the session, stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back slightly below the unchanged line, although the Dow held on to a strong gain.

The Dow reached its best closing level in over a month, jumping 529.85 points or 1 percent to 52,495.88. The S&P 500 also rose 21.84 points or 0.3 percent to 7,712.57, but the Nasdaq edged down 6.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,424.82.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly higher on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is posting a more modest gain, up 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.17 to $97.99 a barrel after sliding $0.72 to $97.82 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,147.40, up $4.80 compared to the previous session's close of $4,142.60. On Tuesday, gold fell $17.50.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.94 yen compared to the 158.16 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.225 compared to yesterday's $1.1236.