Upbeat Earnings News May Lead To Initial Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After ending yesterday's choppy session little changed, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.5 percent.

Early buying interest may be generated amid a positive reaction to some of the latest earnings news from big-name tech companies.

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) are surging by 7.1 percent in pre-market trading after the Google parent reported better than expected first quarter revenues.

Online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) is also jumping by 3.7 percent in pre-market trading after reporting first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.

Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) are also seeing significant pre-market strength after the chipmaker reported better than expected fiscal second quarter earnings.

On the other hand, shares of Meta Platforms (META) are plunging by 7.8 percent in pre-market trading after the Facebook parent reported first quarter results that beat expectations but raised its forecast for capital spending.

A pullback by the price of crude oil may also contribute to early strength on Wall Street, with U.S. crude oil futures slumping by more than 1 percent despite lingering concerns about the Middle East conflict.

Following the pullback seen during Tuesday's session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing narrowly mixed.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq crept up 9.44 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 24,673.24, the S&P 500 edged down 2.85 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,135.95.

The narrower Dow ended the day more firmly negative, sliding 280.12 points or 0.6 percent to 48,861.81 amid steep losses by Boeing (BA), IBM Corp. (IBM) and Travelers (TRV).

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.6 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.27 to $105.61 a barrel after soaring $6.95 to $106.88 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after sliding $46.90 to $4,561.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $83.90 to $4,645.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 156.88 yen versus the 160.41 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1698 compared to yesterday's $1.1677.