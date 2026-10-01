Upbeat Micron Earnings May Contribute To Initial Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to move mostly higher in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to initial strength on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.4 percent.

Tech stocks may lead an early advance following the release of blockbuster fiscal fourth quarter results from chipmaker Micron Technology (MU).

Micron reported quarterly results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines, with revenue nearly quadrupling year-over-year.

While shares of Micron are seeing pre-market weakness despite the upbeat results, other chipmakers like Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom (AVGO) are likely to move to the upside.

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) are also jumping by 1.6 percent in pre-market trading after the Google parent unveiled its most advanced artificial intelligence model yet, Gemini 4 Argon.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Economists currently employment to increase by 90,000 jobs in September after jumping by 162,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.1 percent.

A day ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report this morning showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the week ended September 26th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 197,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 198,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 200,000 from the 197,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Not long after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is due to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of September.

The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to inch up to 55.0 in September from 54.6 in August, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.

Stocks moved mostly higher in early trading on Wednesday but gave back ground over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their highs as the day progressed, with the Dow and S&P 500 sliding into negative territory.

The Dow and the S&P 500 ended the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow slid 443.87 points or 0.9 percent to 50,906.05 and the S&P 500 fell 19.30 points or 0.3 percent to 7,651.54.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back well off its best levels of the day but still closed up 63.52 points or 0.2 percent at 26,861.06.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with markets in Hong Kong and mainland China closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 3.3 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slumped by 2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $1.23 to $91.65 a barrel after jumping $1.04 to $90.42 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after inching up $7 to $4,186.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $25.60 to $4,212.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.99 yen versus the 157.39 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1328 compared to yesterday's $1.1291.