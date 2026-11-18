(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to regain ground after trending lower over the past several sessions.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to upbeat earnings news Nvidia (NVDA), as weakness in the AI giant's stock has recently been weighing on Wall Street.

Shares of Nvidia are jumping by 3 percent in pre-market trading after the company reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and raised its revenue guidance.

Traders have recently expressed concerns about the outlook for Nvidia following the resignation of its CEO Jensen Huang.

The upbeat results from Nvidia may lead to renewed confidence in the AI trade ahead of Anthropic's highly anticipated initial public offering later this week.

"Anthropic offers the next test of appetite with its IPO is expected to be priced today, ahead of an anticipated Nasdaq debut tomorrow," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

"Strong demand and a firm first day of trading would suggest investors remain willing to back AI growth, even if they are becoming more selective," she added. "A weak reception would add weight to concerns that expectations across the sector have run ahead of what investors are prepared to pay."

Overall buying interest may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes of the Fed's October meeting, which are due to be released this afternoon, may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the central bank's next meeting in December.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by at least a quarter point next month, but some officials have recently been indicating the possibility of a half-point rate hike.

Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the downward trend seen over the past few sessions. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the Dow dropping to its lowest closing level in five months.

The major averages ended the day off their lows of the session but still firmly negative. The Dow tumbled 848.75 points or 1.6 percent to 50,759.42, the S&P 500 slumped 76.06 points or 1 percent to 7,340.53 and the Nasdaq slid 181.37 points or 0.7 percent to 24,328.38.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid lingering concerns about the outlook for Nvidia ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading.

Shares of Nvidia regained ground after an early slump but still fell by 0.4 percent, closing lower for the fourth consecutive session.

A CNN report about an outage for a highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications also added to jitters about the country's technology infrastructure.

While weakness among technology stocks weighed on the markets early in the session, dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq down to a seven-month intraday low, selling pressure spread as the day progressed.

Airline stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 3 percent.

Substantial weakness was also visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 2.8 percent plunge by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.

Financial stocks also saw considerable weakness, with the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index and the KBW Bank Index slumping by 2.3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Oil service, housing and utilities stocks also showed notable moves to the downside, while gold stocks bucked the downtrend.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a report from the Federal Reserve showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. industrial production in the month of October.

The Fed said industrial production fell by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.7 percent in September. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent.

The unexpected decrease in industrial production came amid a sharp pullback in utilities output, which plunged by 4.3 percent in October after spiking by 4.4 percent in September.

While a separate report from the Commerce Department showed a relatively modest 0.2 percent increase in retail sales in October, a steep drop in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers limited the upside.

Excluding the slump in auto sales, retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in October, exceeding economist estimates for a 0.4 percent increase.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are sliding $0.72 to $85.29 a barrel after rising $0.29 to $86.01 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $3,780.70, down $83.50 compared to the previous session's close of $3,864.20. On Tuesday, gold inched up $11.20.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.37 yen compared to the 159.35 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0972 compared to yesterday's $1.0997.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday despite Wall Street facing a fresh wave of selling pressure overnight on concerns over the artificial intelligence trade and expectations of more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Regional losses remained capped somewhat following blockbuster earnings and sales guidance from Nvidia.

The U.S. dollar index held near a 19-month high, while gold prices fell more than 2 percent to $3,765 an ounce as resilient U.S. economic data reinforced investor expectations for a decisive monetary policy response from the Fed.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem suggested that the Fed may need to hike its benchmark rate as many as four times by early next year to ensure the inflation problem doesn't get worse.

Brent crude prices dropped more than 1 percent to $91.71 a barrel after rebounding from recent declines on Tuesday.

Traders weighed renewed fighting in West Asia against expectations of falling U.S. crude oil inventories and signs of recovering supplies, driven by recovering Middle East exports.

American warplanes hit an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday in response to aggression by the IRGC targeting U.S. service members and assets, a U.S. military official said.

Iran Army's Navy said a fourth tanker violating regulations set in place by Tehran has struck a naval mine and caught fire in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally higher at 3,587.83 ahead of a three-way meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin due on Thursday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 percent to 23,294.75 as escalating U.S.-China semiconductor tensions raised fresh concerns over Chinese firms' ability to scale their AI operations.

Japanese markets fluctuated before ending modestly higher as data showed Japanese export growth accelerated in October, driven by demand for shipments related to semiconductors.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.3 percent to 59,024.28, while the broader Topix Index closed 0.4 percent lower at 3,824, dragged down by technology and banking stocks.

Rakuten Group shares plunged 5.7 percent after its securities unit flagged possible leak of 11 million accounts.

Seoul stocks ended sharply higher after a volatile session. The Kospi Index surged 2 percent to 5,067.44, snapping a three-day losing streak ahead of AI giant Anthropic's market debut scheduled for Thursday.

Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and SK Square rallied 2-4 percent, while power equipment manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics soared 7.4 percent.

Australian markets fell notably after wage growth accelerated more than expected in the three months through September, triggering warnings of a sixth RBA rate hike.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.7 percent to 8,821.80, extending a five-session slide to hit a two-month low ahead of key jobs data due on Thursday. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.7 percent lower at 8,932.40.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index slipped 0.3 percent to 14,264.29 despite strong earnings results from Infratil and Napier Port.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly lower on Wednesday after falling the most in eight months in the previous session on concerns over the artificial intelligence trade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 Index has fallen 0.3 percent after tumbling 1.8 percent on Tuesday in its biggest single-day fall since March 20.

The German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are also both down by 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent.

The British pound weakened after data showed U.K. consumer prices increased 3.6 percent on a yearly basis in October, following September's 3.5 percent rise - matching expectations.

Factory gate inflation rose to its highest level since April 2023, with output prices climbing 5.1 percent year-on-year, faster than the 4.7 percent rise in September.

Input prices surged 10.8 percent, the fastest since February 2023, after rising 8.3 percent in September.

Miners Anglo American, Glencore and Antofagasta have plunged as copper prices hit a six-month low on a firmer dollar and concerns over Chinese demand.

Workspace Group shares have also moved sharply lower. The British office landlord deferred a decision on interim dividend after reporting a wider first-half loss.

Electricity infrastructure company SSE has also moved to the upside after keeping its annual earnings guidance unchanged.

Melrose Industries has also slumped. The aerospace and defense group said an incident at its Garden Grove facility in California would cost it £70m to £80m in 2026.

Accor has also tumbled. The hotel group said it would acquire remaining stakes in Ennismore across three tranches by Jan 2028.

French lender BNP Paribas has also fallen. Media reports suggested that Korea Investment Holdings Co. is likely to acquire full control of its arm BNP Paribas Cardif Life Insurance in a deal estimated at 85 billion won.

Meanwhile, Recruiter Hays has skyrocketed after it forecast first-half operating profit above market expectations.

Data and technology group Experian has also rallied after its first-half revenue edged past estimates.

Hill & Smith has also risen. The infrastructure group has expanded its presence in the U.S. with a $77m acquisition.

Real estate firm British Land has also advanced after raising its annual underlying earnings forecast.

U.S. Economic News

While the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a substantial rebound in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of October, the report also showed a steep drop in building permits.

The Commerce Department said housing starts spiked by 9.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.309 million in October after plummeting by 7 percent to a revised rate of 1.191 million in September.

Economists had expected housing starts to surge by 2.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.250 million from the 1.221 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said building permits plunged by 7.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.295 million in October after falling by 0.4 percent to a revised rate of 1.398 million in September.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to slump by 1.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.375 million from the 1.400 million originally reported for the previous month.

At 10 am ET, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on pending home sales in the month of October. Pending home sales are expected to slump by 1.5 percent in October after plummeting by 7.3 percent in September.

The Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on crude oil inventories in the week ended November 13th at 10:30 am ET. Crude oil inventories are expected to inch up by 0.4 million barrels after jumping by 4.7 million barrels in the previous week.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auctions of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr is due to speak on "Community Development Investments" before a Making Missing Markets: Catalyzing Capital and Igniting Innovation event at 1:35 pm ET.

At 2 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its October 27-28 monetary policy meeting, when the central bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is due to speak before the Making Missing Markets: Catalyzing Capital and Igniting Innovation event at 2:30 pm ET.

At 4:15 pm ET, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to participate in a conversation on how AI is reshaping the U.S. economy and financial system, and its implications for productivity, employment, financial stability and monetary policy, before the FinRegLab AI Symposium 2026.