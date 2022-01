Upcoming Earnings Present LendingClub a Chance to Validate Its Transformed Business Model

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The digital marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC) will report earnings for the fourth quarter and the full year on Jan. 26, while also kicking off fintech earnings season. The company and the sector have had a difficult few months, with LendingClub's stock price down about 45% since the start of November.The Federal Reserve's fast-shifting outlook and policy stances seem to be the main culprit, but investors should still expect LendingClub to report solid earnings and forecast a strong year in 2022 from an operational standpoint, as it continues to show its superior new business model put into place last year. Here's what else you can expect from Wednesday's earnings results.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading