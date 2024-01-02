|
02.01.2024 19:40:00
Upcoming Go for Stack Media Events: Final Move and Vertical Lift of External Tank ET-94 and Space Shuttle Endeavour Beginning January 10, 2024
Media RSVP and Check-in Required
LOS ANGELES
What:
Early 2024 will mark the culmination of the unprecedented, multi-phase Go for Stack process of creating the world's only authentic, 20-story, ready-to-launch space shuttle system display as the star attraction of the California Science Center's future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.
Following the completion of the installation of the two 149-foot Solid Rocket Boosters this past December, the next major milestones will be the move, lift, and installation of the Space Shuttle External Tank, ET-94, beginning January 10. The largest component of the stack, the enormous, orange ET-94 weighs 65,000 lbs., stands 154 feet top to bottom, has a diameter of 27.5 feet, and is the last remaining flight-qualified External Tank in existence.
The following opportunities are available to media to witness the next steps of this historic feat:
When:
Please note all dates and times are subject to change in case of weather delays or other safety or operational considerations.
Wednesday Morning, January 10
ET-94 is transported within Exposition Park by self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT) along State Drive to the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center construction site in preparation for its lift, an approximately two-hour, 1,000-foot journey past the California Science Center and the Park's iconic Rose Garden.
Media check-in will be at 7:30 a.m. More information on move timing to come.
Thursday, January 11 and Friday, January 12
ET-94 is lifted by crane sometime after 10 p.m. into the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center to be assembled as part of the space shuttle stack.
Media Check-In opens at 9:30 p.m. on January 11. Lift scheduled for after 10:00 p.m. on the 11th or in the early hours of January 12, depending on weather and other safety or operational concerns. .
Friday, January 12
Construction site access for video and photography before scaffolding is erected around ET-94.
Media Check-In opens at 2:30 p.m. Access to construction site to begin at 3:00 p.m
Following the successful installation of ET-94, the move and lift of Endeavour will follow a similar schedule of a multi-day transport and overnight lift in the coming weeks. Additional details will be provided when available.
Sturdy, closed-toe, hard-sole shoes and long pants are required for construction site access. Additional personal protective equipment will be provided and must be worn at all times on the site.
Where:
California Science Center | 700 Exposition Park Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90037
A map will be provided with Media Check-In location upon RSVP.
Parking is available at the California Science Center visitor parking in the Blue Structure. (Enter visitor parking at the Blue Structure on Figueroa Street and 39th Street/Exposition Park Drive.)
Media van parking instructions will follow.
*Validation for complimentary parking will be available at check-in.
Visuals:
Photo and broadcast opportunities of the move and lift of ET-94 will include:
● Views from multiple vantage points of ET-94 moving on the SPMTs through Exposition Park and being lifted into place as part of the shuttle stack
● The future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center construction site
● Large-scale renderings of the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center
Who:
Upon request, interviews will be available with the following spokespeople:
● Jeffrey N. Rudolph, President and CEO, California Science Center
● Kenneth Phillips, PhD, Curator of Aerospace Science, California Science Center
● Alyson Goodall, Senior Vice President, California Science Center
● Larry Clark, Subject Matter Expert, Solid Rocket Boosters
● Mrs. Lynda Oschin, Chairperson, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation
● Georgina Diaz, Spanish language spokesperson
Contact
Kristina Kurasz Cutting
kkurasz@californiasciencecenter.org | (213) 744-7446
Maura Klosterman-Vu
maura.klosterman@finnpartners.com | (310) 552-4117
/PRNewswire -- Jan. 2, 2024/
SOURCE California Science Center Foundation
