11.02.2020
Update #2: Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer on the release of selected individuals from quarantine for the 2019 novel coronavirus
OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Further to my previous statements, as Chief Public Health Officer, I have assessed additional individuals in quarantine at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton pursuant to an Emergency Order under the Quarantine Act and determined that they do not pose a risk of significant harm to public health.
I have authorized the release of 25 flight crew members who accompanied the returning travellers on the flight from Wuhan to Vancouver to CFB Trenton. In my assessment, I took into account the fact that they did not spend time in the epicentre of the outbreak, that they followed appropriate infection prevention and control protocols (including the use of personal protective equipment), and that they did not have unprotected contact with passengers or persons at risk of having the novel coronavirus. As a result of this assessment, I have determined that their continued quarantine is not required.
