Update and end of the share buyback program (21 August 2023)

Regulated information

21 August 2023 - 17.45 CET

On 12 June 2023, Kinepolis Group announced the launch of its Share buyback program to cover share options. This program started on 13 June 2023 and ended on 16 August 2023. Under this program, Kinepolis Group was allowed to buy back, through the appointed independent intermediary, up to 200,000 shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of € 10 million.

During the period from 14 August 2023 to 16 August 2023, the following transactions were carried out on Euronext Brussels under this program:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)

Highest price

(EUR) Total

(EUR) 14/08/2023 1,955 € 47.80 € 47.55 € 47.90 € 93,441.90 15/08/2023 2,016 € 47.79 € 47.60 € 47.90 € 96,353.70 16/08/2023 3,217 € 47.87 € 47.75 € 48.00 € 153,994.65 Total 7,188 € 343,790.25

After the aforementioned transactions, this share buyback program has ended. The total number of own shares amounts to 496,941 on the date of 16 August 2023.

Within the context of this program, Kinepolis Group has bought back 117,699 shares for a total amount of € 5,233,532.60.

This information as well as the summary of the buybacks since the start of the Share buyback program can be found on the website http://investors.kinepolis.com.

