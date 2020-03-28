UPDATE - Canadians Continue to Fly Back Home With Air Canada

Updated text: The April 1st flight to Peru is still being planned and not yet currently scheduled.

A new special flight is scheduled from Algeria

Additional flights are expected from Ecuador and Peru

Air Canada continues its repatriation efforts, alone bringing back nearly 8,500 passengers today

MONTREAL, March 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announced today that, in collaboration with the Government of Canada, it will operate its first special flight from Algiers on Tuesday. Additional flights from Peru and Ecuador are also planned to depart in the coming days.

Algiers

The flight from Algiers to Montreal is currently scheduled to operate on March 31st on an Airbus A330 with 292 seats.

Quito

Air Canada Rouge will operate two additional flights on March 29th and March 31st, on 282-seat wide body Boeing 767 aircraft.

Lima

Air Canada is planning to operate one extra flight on April 1st on a 400-seat wide-body aircraft.

Canadians abroad must register with Global Affairs Canada to book their seat. For any emergency help, travelers can also contact sos@international.gc.ca.

Since March 21st, Air Canada has operated nine special flights in collaboration with the Government of Canada to bring back Canadians home.

Morocco - March 21 , 23, 25

- , 23, 25 Peru - March 24 , 26, 27

- , 26, 27 Ecuador - March 25 , 27

- , 27 Spain - March 25

Nearly 8,500 passengers in one day

Air Canada continues to operate on a reduced network following restrictions imposed by governments around the world. Its operations remain focused on bringing Canadians back home.

On March 28th alone, Air Canada is operating 59 flights back to Canada carrying approximately 8,500 passengers. Over the period between March 27 to 29, Air Canada will carry approximately 22,500 passengers back to Canada on 175 flights from Asia, Europe, Caribbean/South America and the United States.

