Update: Coop Pank 2024 audited Annual Report

The file "Coop Pank_aastaaruanne_konsolideeritud 2024_est.pdf" has been attached to the Estonian version of the notice.

Management Board of Coop Pank has compiled 2024 audited Annual Report. There are no differences in the audited accounts as regards the financial results, compared to the unaudited financial results published on 13 February 2025.

The consolidated annual report 2024 of Coop Pank AS has been enclosed to the announcement and will be made available on the bank’s homepage https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports



Annual report will be presented for approval to general meeting of shareholders.

Coop Pank's business results for 2024 were positively impacted by solid business volume growth – both the number of customers and the loan portfolio showed strong growth. The overall economic and interest rate environment had a negative impact on business results.

By the end of 2024, the number of Coop Pank customers reached 208,000, of which 99,400 were active customers. Over the year, the number of Coop Pank customers increased by 26,000 (+14%) and the number of active customers increased by 17,400 (+21%).

By the end of 2024, deposits of Coop Pank reached 1.89 billion euros, increased by 164 million euros (+10%) over the year. The market share of the bank's deposits increased from 6.0% to 6.1% over the year.

By the end of 2024, loan portfolio of Coop Pank reached 1.77 billion euros, increased by 283 million euros (+19%) over the year. The market share of the bank's loans increased from 6.0% to 6.3% over the year.

Net profit of Coop Pank in 2024 was 32.2 million euros, decreased by 18% over the year.

Over the year the bank's cost / income ratio increased from 41% to 50% and the return on equity decreased from the level from 23.5% to 16.2%.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 211,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee







Attachments