23.10.2019 18:45:00
Update on Canadian Product Availability
TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada (MTP-CA) is deeply committed to bringing RADICAVA® (edaravone) to people living with ALS, and as part of our commitment we are pleased to announce that RADICAVA will be available in Canada beginning on November 5, 2019.
Initially, RADICAVA will be available free of charge to patients participating in the MTPC Edaravone Supply Program. In addition, all other patients can enroll in the MTP Patient Support™ program, and starting on November 5, those with positive reimbursement approval may be able to access the therapy.
The company continues to navigate the pricing and reimbursement process required to provide access to prescription medicines in Canada, including securing reimbursement of RADICAVA across all payers: public and broad private payer reimbursement.
MTP-CA will provide updates about availability and reimbursement decisions as we work to fulfill our commitments to the ALS community.
