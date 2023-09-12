Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

12 September 2023

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (Metro Bank) (the Company)

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

Update on Capital Planning

Metro Bank and the PRA have undertaken significant work to date on the Companys AIRB application for residential mortgages. In its latest discussions, the PRA has indicated that at this stage more work is required by the Company which means approval will not be attained during 2023. Whilst Metro Bank continues to engage with the PRA on its application, there is no certainty that approval will be obtained, the timing of any approval or the level of any reduction in risk weighted assets and consequential reduction in regulatory capital requirements that might be achieved.

The Board retains conviction in the merits of Metro Banks customer-centric model and strongly believes that there is a significant opportunity set that the Company can capitalise on, subject to renewed balance sheet strength. The Company continues to consider how best to optimise its capital resources to allow it to take advantage of the deposit and asset origination platform that has been built.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (which forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and was authorised for release by Clare Gilligan, Company Secretary.

ENDS

