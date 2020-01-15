Update on fourth quarter 2019 financial results and Webcast details for 31 January 2020

Lundin Petroleum AB (Lundin Petroleum) will publish its financial report for the fourth quarter 2019, on Friday 31 January 2020. For the fourth quarter 2019, Lundin Petroleum will expense pre-tax exploration costs of approximately MUSD 41, expense pre-tax decommissioning costs of approximately MUSD 19 and recognise a largely non-cash net foreign exchange gain of approximately MUSD 106.

Exploration costs

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Lundin Petroleum will incur pre-tax exploration costs of approximately MUSD 41 which will be charged to the income statement and offset by a tax credit of approximately MUSD 32. The exploration costs are mainly related to the dry or non-commercial wells on the Toutatis prospect (PL896), the Gladsheim prospect (PL921) and the Enniberg prospect (PL917).

Decommissioning costs

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Lundin Petroleum will incur pre-tax decommissioning costs of approximately MUSD 19, which will be charged to the income statement and offset by a tax credit of approximately MUSD 15. The decommissioning costs are related to expected increases in site restoration costs for the Brynhild and Gaupe fields.

Net debt and foreign exchange gain

The net debt position of Lundin Petroleum at 31 December 2019 amounted to USD 4.0 billion resulting in available liquidity of USD 1.0 billion within its USD 5.0 billion reserve-based lending facility.

Lundin Petroleum will recognise a net foreign exchange gain of approximately MUSD 106 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Both the Norwegian Krone and Euro strengthened against the US Dollar by approximately 3 percent during the fourth quarter of 2019. The foreign exchange gain is largely non-cash and mainly relates to the revaluation of loan balances at the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date.

Change in under/overlift balances

Lundin Petroleum recognises income based on its sold volume (sales method). Consequently, changes in inventory and under/overlift balances are reported as an adjustment to cost valued at production cost, including depletion. During the fourth quarter of 2019, Lundin Petroleum was overlifted by 0.1 Mboepd offset by an increase in inventory balances, related to the filling of the Johan Sverdrup pipeline, of 2.7 Mboepd.

Fourth Quarter 2019 results and Capital Markets Day 2020

Lundin Petroleum’s financial report for the fourth quarter 2019, will be published on Friday 31 January at 07:30 CET.

Lundin Petroleum management team will present its financial results for the fourth quarter 2019 and capital markets day presentation by webcast at 11:00 CET (10:00 GMT) on the 31 January. Please follow the event live at www.lundin-petroleum.com or dial in using the following telephone numbers with the pin code shown below:

Sweden +46 8 56642651

UK +44 3333000804

United States +1 6319131422

Norway +47 23500243

Access Pin : 58812582

Link : https://lundinpetroleum.videosync.fi/2020-01-31-q4_cmd





For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp

VP Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 595 10 14

edward.westropp@lundin.ch Sofia Antunes

Investor Relations Officer

Tel: +41 795 23 60 75

sofia.antunes@lundin.ch Robert Eriksson

Head of Media Communications

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

robert.eriksson@lundin-petroleum.se

