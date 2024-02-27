|
27.02.2024 12:30:00
Update on offer for subscription
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Update on offer for subscription
The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) has confirmed that the over-allotment facility may be used in relation to the Company’s offer for subscription that opened on 16 November 2023 (the ‘Offer’) up to a maximum of £15 million. This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offer to £50 million.
A copy of the prospectus dated 16 November 2023 relating to the Offer (the ‘Prospectus’) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Prospectus can also be viewed on the Company's website: http://www.octopusinvestments.com
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
