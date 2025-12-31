Xlife Sciences Aktie

Xlife Sciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PK6Z / ISIN: CH0461929603

31.12.2025 13:30:13

Update on Ongoing Transactions with Pharmaceutical Company Grupo Landsteiner and the NASDAQ Listing of VERAXA Biotech AG

Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Mergers & Acquisitions
Update on Ongoing Transactions with Pharmaceutical Company Grupo Landsteiner and the Nasdaq Listing of VERAXA Biotech AG

31.12.2025 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Zurich, December 31, 2025 - Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) provides an update on its key ongoing transactions as of the end of the 2025 financial year.

Grupo Landsteiner

Xlife Sciences AG today announced, following the completion of its internal information processes, the twelve project companies that will be partnered with Grupo Landsteiner. The transaction establishes a company with a scalable structure that combines an innovative portfolio with industrial expertise and is designed to accelerate the development and partnering of the projects.

As part of the transaction, the technology platform companies Inventum Genetics GmbH and inflamed pharma GmbH; the biotechnology and therapy companies alytas therapeutics GmbH, Baliopharm AG, Lysatpharma GmbH and Firstgene Life Sciences GmbH; the medical technology companies Axenoll Life Sciences AG, novaxomx GmbH, saniva diagnostics GmbH, x-kidney diagnostics GmbH and x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH; and the artificial intelligence focused company FUSE-AI AG will be partnered.

Xlife Sciences AG and Grupo Landsteiner are currently working together to define the corporate and legal structure of the US company to be established. In parallel, the required accounting, organizational and regulatory frameworks are being implemented to support a planned NASDAQ listing in 2026.

The transaction is not expected to result in any operational changes for the involved project companies. All parties involved welcome the additional expertise, industrial experience and international reach that Grupo Landsteiner is expected to contribute to the respective project companies.

 

VERAXA Biotech AG

VERAXA Biotech AG has successfully resolved all outstanding matters with the commercial register and the auditors. The distribution of invitations for the extraordinary general meeting is planned for January 2026. In the meantime, the VERAXA team is looking forward to a full and engaging schedule surrounding the JP Morgan Health Care Conference in San Francisco.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, commented: «Both transactions represent major milestones for Xlife Sciences AG. The entire team is working with full commitment to ensure the fastest possible execution. We look ahead to 2026 and would like to thank our shareholders, partners and colleagues for the trust they have placed in us.»

 

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2025                                                                                      28 April 2026

Annual Shareholders Meeting 2026                                                              26 June 2026

Half-Year Report 2026                                                                                   24 September 2026

 

Contact

Information for investors and journalists: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch

Xlife Sciences AG, 
Talacker 35, 
8001 Zurich, 
Switzerland,
Phone +41 44 385 84 60
info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch
Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788 
Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange

About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) 

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch 

Disclaimer 

Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
Valor: A2PK6Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2253260

 
End of News EQS News Service

2253260  31.12.2025 CET/CEST

