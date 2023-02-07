07.02.2023 08:00:08

Update on Shaikan Field exports

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Update on Shaikan Field exports

7 February 2023

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)

 

Update on Shaikan Field exports

 

 

Gulf Keystone announces that it received notification that the export pipeline to Ceyhan and operations at the Ceyhan terminal have been temporarily suspended pending inspection to assess any potential impact from the earthquakes in Turkey yesterday.

 

GKPs production facilities and well sites have not been damaged by the earthquakes and all staff continue to work safely. The facilities have storage capacity that allow continued production at a curtailed rate over the next few days after which the Company would suspend production until pipeline export operations resume.

 

We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as the situation develops. GKPs thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy.

 

 

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

 

 

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Disclaimer

 

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business.  These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy.  This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed.  This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

 

 

 
